Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 Max*) served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Some toppings have extra cost. ***Check the Veggie Taco Trio #25 if you are looking for veggie choices***

Meat Choice D#17 Required* Please select 3 Steak Cabeza Chorizo Chicken Campechano (Steak & chorizo) Ground Beef Pork Lengua + $0.50 Fish + $0.50 Shrimp + $0.50 Special Toppings D#17 Please select up to 5 Mexican Style (C, O) American Style (CH, L, T) + $0.75 Lettuce (L) Tomato (T) Cilantro (C) Onions (O) Cheese (CH) + $0.75 Sour Cream (S) + $0.45 Avocado (A) + $0.75 Guacamole (G) + $0.75 Pico de gallo (P) + $0.75 Plain R&B Options Only Rice Only Refried Beans Only Charro Beans Rice & Refried Beans Rice & Charro beans No Cheese on Beans