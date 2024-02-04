Tacos el Cunado Wealthy 2151 Wealthy street Se
FOOD
A La Carte
- Tacos$3.49
Your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*) served on double corn tortilla.
- Burritos$9.99
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat* filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. *Special meat have extra cost. Additional ingredients can be added for an extra cost.
- Crispy Taco$3.19
Hard shell taco with your choice of meat (Chicken of Beef) with your choice of toppings*. *Some toppings have extra cost.
- Enchilada$3.29
Red enchilada with your choice of meat, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese
- Quesadilla Chica$2.99
Melted cheese on a 6" flour tortilla with your choice of toppings (3 max*). Add your favorite meat for additional cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.
- Quesadilla Grande$8.99
Melted cheese on a 12" flour tortilla with your choice of toppings (3 max*). Add your favorite meat for additional cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.
- Tamales$2.99
Chicken or pork tamales
- Tortas$10.49
Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat. Lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.
- Tostadas$4.69
Your choice of meat. Smothered with refried bean and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
- Wet Burrito$10.49
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with house made tomato sauce and queso dip.
Sides
Breakfast Special
Lunch Special
- Raquelita Special L#1$9.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp sautéed with red onions. Served with rice and refried beans. Corn or flour tortillas
- El Vaquero Plate L#2$8.49
Your choice of meat, served with rice and refried beans and corn or flour tortillas
- Quesadilla Plate L#3$8.99
Two 6" quesadillas with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with rice and refried beans.
- Taco Real L#4$8.99
Two crispy tacos with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
- Speedy Gonzalez L#5$8.99
One enchilada and one crispy taco with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with rice and refried beans
- Tostada Plate L#6$7.49
One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
- Wet Burrito L#7$8.99
8" flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Smothered of home made tomato sauce and queso dip. Served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas L#8$8.99
Two enchiladas with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Chimichanga L#9$9.99
10" flour tortilla deep fried to a golden perfection with your choice of chicken or ground beef. Topped with tomato sauce and queso dip. Lettuce tomato and sour cream on the side
- Taco Salad L#10$8.99
Flour shell filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream
Dinner
- Carne Asada D#1$15.99
Steak on the grill with nopales (cactus), with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cambray onions and corn or flour tortillas, served with rice and refried or charro beans.
- A la Mexicana D#2$15.99
Chopped steak or chicken a la Mexicana sautéed with onions, bell peppers and serrano peppers. Served with rice and refried or charro beans, a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Spicy dish! Make it shrimp add $ 2.00 !!!
- Alambre D#3$15.99
Grilled steak or chicken topped with chopped bacon, ham, bell peppers, red onions and melted shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried or charro beans with corn or flour tortillas on the side. Make it shrimp add $ 2.00 !!!
- Fajitas D#4$15.99
Steak or Chicken Fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole, served with rice and refried or charro beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.
- Trio Fajitas D#5$16.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole, served with a side of rice and refried or charro beans with corn or flour tortillas on the side.
- Shrimp Fajitas D#6$16.99
Shrimp fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.
- La Diabla Shrimp D#7$16.99
Shrimp smothered in spicy homemade diabla sauce, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Very spicy dish!
- Camarones Rancheros D#8$16.99
Shrimp smothered in homemade Ranchero sauce with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Ranchero sauce contains bacon.
- Milaneza de Pollo D#9$13.49
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole, served with rice, refried or charro beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.
- Breaded Tilapia D#11$12.99
Breaded tilapia accompanied with a side of our homemade dressing served with Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, rice and fries on the side.
- Chimichanga D#12$12.99
12" flour tortilla deep fried to a golden perfection filled with rice and your choice of meat. Topped with tomato sauce and queso dip. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side. Served with rice and refried or charro beans on the side.
- Fish Tacos D#13$11.99
Three breaded fish tacos on corn tortilla topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*) with a side of our house made mayo dressing served with fries. Substitute your fries for rice and/or beans at no extra cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.
- Taco Salad D#14$10.99
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Real Taco Crispy D#15$13.99
Four hard shell tacos with your choice of meat (Chicken of Beef) topped with your choice of toppings, served with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Five Taquitos D#16$15.99
Five taquitos with corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (5 max*) served with charro beans on the side. Substitute your charro beans for rice or beans with no extra cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.
- Taco Trio D#17$12.99
Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 Max*) served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Some toppings have extra cost. ***Check the Veggie Taco Trio #25 if you are looking for veggie choices***
- Taco Duo D#18$9.49
Two tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*), served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Some toppings have extra cost. ***Check the Veggie Taco Trio #25 if you are looking for veggie choices***
- Quesadilla Plate D#19$12.99
Three 6" flour tortilla quesadillas with your choice of meat*, Lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side, served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Special meat have extra cost.
- Tex-Mex Nachos D#20$11.99
House made tortilla chips with your choice of meat, topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and canned jalapeños.
- Wet Burrito D#21$12.99
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, filled with lettuce, tomato and sour cream, covered with house made tomato sauce and cheese dip, served with rice and refried or charro beans.
- Enchilada Supreme D#22$13.49
Four enchiladas one beef, one chicken, one bean and one cheese, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Enchilada Dinner D#23$12.99
Three red enchiladas with your choice of meat, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and refried beans on the side.
- Tostada Dinner D#24$10.99
Two tostadas smeared with refried beans, topped with your choice of meat* or veggies, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans. *Some meats have extra cost.
- Veggie Taco Trio D#25$10.99
Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of veggies (Avocado, Cactus, Rice, Refried beans* or Grilled veggies**) topped with your choice of toppings***, served with rice and refried beans on the side. *Refried beans are cooked with veggetable oil. ** Grilled veggies contains Onions, Bell paper, Cactus, Tomato. ***Some toppings have extra cost.
- Burrito Bowl D#26$11.99
Your choice of meat with rice, tomato, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and avocado served in a bowl.
- Tacos al Carbon #27$14.99
Three beef skirt tacos topped with lettuce, tomato and guacamole served with charro beans.
- Coctel Camaron D#28$12.99+
Cold shrimp in a home made sweet tomato juice with pico de gallo and avocado. Salted crackers on the side.
- Chicken Flautas D#29$11.99
3 Chicken Flautas covered in cheese dip. Lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Menu
- Kid's Taco$4.99
One mexican style taco with your choice of meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included!
- Kid's Enchilada$4.99
One enchilada with your choice of meat. Your choice of either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included!
- Kid's Quesadilla$4.99
6" flour tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Served with either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included.
- Kid's Chicken Nuggets$4.99
6 piece of chicken nuggets served with either rice or refried beans or sub fries. Caprisun juice included!
- Kid's Pancakes$1.99
Two pancakes.
- Fries$1.99
Soups
- Shrimp soup (Caldo de camaron)$10.99
Hot shrimp soup with carrots, potatoes, and chayote. Onions, cilantro, corn or flour tortillas on the side.
- Beef soup (Caldo de Res)$10.99
Mexican beef soup with diced carrots, potatoes, squash and chayote. Served wit onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, rice and corn or flour tortillas on the side.