A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

Tacos el Cunado Wealthy

East Grand Rapids's best, ready to welcome you

Order Online
Image

Welcome to Tacos el Cunado Wealthy

We are a Mexican restaurant, serving food in the east side of Michigan. We pride ourselves on serving fresh and authentic food! Stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

View Menu

Learn more about Tacos el Cunado Wealthy

  • Image

    Taste the difference

    Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours