Tacos el Cunado Wealthy 2151 Wealthy Street SE
FOOD
A La Carte
- Tacos
Tacos served with your choice of meat topped off with onions and cilantro$3.49
- Burritos
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat* filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. *Special meat have extra cost. Additional ingredients can be added for an extra cost.$9.99
- Crispy Taco
Hard shell taco with your choice of meat (Chicken of Beef) with your choice of toppings*. *Some toppings have extra cost.$3.19
- Enchilada
Red enchilada with your choice of meat, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese$3.29
- Quesadilla Chica
Melted cheese on a 6" flour tortilla with your choice of toppings (3 max*). Add your favorite meat for additional cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.$2.99
- Quesadilla Grande
Melted cheese on a 12" flour tortilla with your choice of toppings (3 max*). Add your favorite meat for additional cost. *Some toppings have extra cost.$8.99
- Tamales
Chicken or pork tamales$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tortas
Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat. Lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.$10.49
- Tostadas
Your choice of meat. Smothered with refried bean and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.$4.69
- Wet Burrito
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with house made tomato sauce and queso dip.$10.49
Dinner
- Carne Asada D#1
Steak on the grill with nopales (cactus), with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cambray onions and corn or flour tortillas, served with rice and refried or charro beans.$15.99
- A la Mexicana D#2
Chopped steak or chicken a la Mexicana sautéed with onions, bell peppers and serrano peppers. Served with rice and refried or charro beans, a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Spicy dish! Make it shrimp add $ 2.00 !!!$15.99
- Alambre D#3
Grilled steak or chicken topped with chopped bacon, ham, bell peppers, red onions and melted shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and refried or charro beans with corn or flour tortillas on the side. Make it shrimp add $ 2.00 !!!$15.99
- Fajitas D#4
Steak or Chicken Fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole, served with rice and refried or charro beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.$15.99
- Trio Fajitas D#5
Steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole, served with a side of rice and refried or charro beans with corn or flour tortillas on the side.$16.99
- Shrimp Fajitas D#6
Shrimp fajitas with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.$16.99
- La Diabla Shrimp D#7
Shrimp smothered in spicy homemade diabla sauce, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Very spicy dish!$16.99
- Camarones Rancheros D#8
Shrimp smothered in homemade Ranchero sauce with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side. Ranchero sauce contains bacon.$16.99
- Milaneza de Pollo D#9
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole, served with rice, refried or charro beans and corn or flour tortillas on the side.$13.49
- Tamales D#10
Three chicken or pork tamales with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with rice and refried or charro beans on the side.$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Breaded Tilapia D#11
Breaded tilapia accompanied with a side of our homemade dressing served with Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, rice and fries on the side.$12.99
- Chimichanga D#12
12" flour tortilla deep fried to a golden perfection filled with rice and your choice of meat. Topped with tomato sauce and queso dip. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side. Served with rice and refried or charro beans on the side.$12.99
- Fish Tacos D#13
Three breaded fish tacos on corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a side of our house made mayo dressing served with fries. *Some toppings have extra cost.$11.99
- Taco Salad D#14
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.$10.99
- Real Taco Crispy D#15
Four hard shell tacos with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with rice and refried beans on the side.$13.99
- Five Taquitos D#16
Five taquitos with corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro served with charro beans on the side. *Some toppings have extra cost.$15.99
- Taco Trio D#17
Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Some toppings have extra cost. ***Check the Veggie Taco Trio #25 if you are looking for veggie choices***$12.99
- Taco Duo D#18
Two tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Some toppings have extra cost. ***Check the Veggie Taco Trio #25 if you are looking for veggie choices***$9.49
- Quesadilla Plate D#19
Three 6" flour tortilla quesadillas with your choice of meat*, Lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side, served with rice and refried or charro beans. *Special meat have extra cost.$12.99
- Tex-Mex Nachos D#20
House made tortilla chips with your choice of meat, topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and Jalapeños.$11.99
- Wet Burrito D#21
12" flour tortilla with your choice of meat, filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream, covered with house made tomato sauce and cheese dip, served with rice and refried or charro beans.$12.99
- Enchilada Supreme D#22
Four enchiladas one beef, one chicken, one bean and one cheese, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.$13.49
- Enchilada Dinner D#23
Three red enchiladas with your choice of meat, covered with homemade tomato sauce and melted cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and refried beans on the side.$12.99
- Tostada Dinner D#24
Two tostadas smeared with refried beans, topped with your choice of meat* or veggies, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans. *Some meats have extra cost.$10.99
- Veggie Taco Trio D#25
Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of veggies (Avocado, Cactus, Rice, Refried beans* or Grilled veggies**) topped with onions and cilantro, served with rice and refried beans on the side. *Refried beans are cooked with veggetable oil. ** Grilled veggies contains Onions, Bell paper ***Some toppings have extra cost.$10.99
- Burrito Bowl D#26
Your choice of meat with rice, tomato, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and avocado served in a bowl.$11.99
- D#27 Tacos al Carbon
Three beef skirt tacos topped with lettuce, tomato and guacamole served with charro beans.$14.99
- Coctel Camaron D#28
Cold shrimp in a home made sweet tomato juice with pico de gallo and avocado. Salted crackers on the side.$12.99
Sides
Kids Menu
- Kid's Taco
One mexican style taco with your choice of meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included!$4.99
- Kid's Enchilada
One enchilada with your choice of meat. Your choice of either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included!$4.99
- Kid's Quesadilla
6" flour tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Served with either rice or refried beans. Caprisun juice included.$4.99
- Kid's Chicken Nuggets
6 piece of chicken nuggets served with either rice or refried beans or sub fries. Caprisun juice included!$4.99
DRINK
Aguas Frescas
Coca Botella
Jarritos
- Fresa
12 oz Strawberry Jarrito$2.99
- FruitPunch
12 oz FruitPunch Jarrito$2.99
- Guava
12 oz Guava Jarrito$2.99
- Lime
12 oz Lime Jarrito$2.99
- Mandarin
12 oz Mandarin Jarrito$2.99
- Mango
12 oz Mango Jarrito$2.99
- Pineapple
12 oz Pineapple Jarrito$2.99
- Sangria (Grape)
12 oz Mexican Sangria$2.99
- Sidral (Apple)
12 oz Mundet (Sidral)$2.99
- Tamarindo
12 oz Tamarind Jarrito$2.99
- Grapefruit
12 oz Grapepruit Jarrito$2.99
